Youth2Youth 4 Change advocates Kimberly Guevara, Patrick Rochester and Kerilynn Guevara pack baskets full of products to be placed on city buses. The youth group has been expanding its services to the community in the last year.
BELOIT—Youth2Youth 4 Change, a program of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., has been awarded a Stateline Community Foundation’s Community Impact Grant in the amount of $5,000 to provide community service outreach projects throughout the community of Beloit.
Y2Y4C is a youth driven coalition whose mission is to reduce substance abuse among youth and promote healthy lifestyles through education and advocacy.
The pandemic has made the prevention services provided by Youth2Youth to be implemented in a different way. It also had youth advocates look at the community and see that many citizens needed blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene products and basic life products. This helped them realize that they would like to focus on community service along with their peer-to-peer prevention education. This is the second year the group will be implementing these services because of the support from the foundation.
The Stateline Community Foundation recognizes the importance of these services. Youth2Youth 4 Change appreciates Stateline Community Foundations continued support and recognition of the work Y2Y4C and other vital community organizations are providing to the Beloit community. Their support will help us provide items families need as well as allow our youth to know and serve their community.