When I was much, much younger, I remember adults would ask me what I wanted to be when I got older. I grew up in a time when girls were just starting to be told they could be anything they wanted to be, so I had a hard time narrowing it down. Astronaut? President of the United States? Veterinarian? Those were lofty goals but they were a bit further down on my list. I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast. I would think about all of the hard work it would take to achieve my dream—practicing day and night, sacrificing time with friends and family, and wearing those crazy leotards. But I knew that in the end my perseverance would bring me to the top of the platform and give me the thrill of sporting the gold medal around my neck.
I imagine that is what it must feel like for the winners of this year’s American Library Association Youth Media Awards. They may not actually receive a gold medal, but they do get to step up to the platform to the applause of their fellow writers, illustrators, librarians, and readers across the country.
Here are some of this year’s winners. For a full list, visit the ALA Youth Media Award page and in the meantime, stop in at your Beloit Public Library where you can check out all of this year’s winners.
The Last Cuentista written by Donna Barba Higuera. There lived a girl named Petra Peña, who wanted nothing more than to be a storyteller, like her abuelita. But Petra’s world is ending. Earth has been destroyed by a comet, and only a few hundred scientists and their children—among them Petra and her family—have been chosen to journey to a new planet. They are the ones who must carry on the human race. (Book Description) (Newbery Medal)
Watercress written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin. Driving through Ohio in an old Pontiac, a young girl’s parents stop suddenly when they spot watercress growing wild in a ditch by the side of the road. Grabbing an old paper bag and some rusty scissors, the whole family wades into the muck to collect as much of the muddy, snail covered watercress as they can. (Book Description) (Caldecott Medal)
Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre written by Carole Boston Weatherford. …a powerful look at the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in our nation’s history. The book traces the history of African Americans in Tulsa’s Greenwood district and chronicles the devastation that occurred in 1921 when a white mob attacked the Black community. (Book Description) (Coretta Scott King Author and Illustrator Awards).
Firekeeper’s Daughter written by Angeline Boulley. Eighteen-year-old Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in, both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. She dreams of a fresh start at college, but when family tragedy strikes, Daunis puts her future on hold to look after her fragile mother. The only bright spot is meeting Jamie, the charming new recruit on her brother Levi’s hockey team. (Book Description) (Michael L. Printz Award)