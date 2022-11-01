WRAP exhibit at Beloit Art Center

A patron views the statewide art exhibit of the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP). Each year non-professional artists have the chance to earn a spot at the state exhibit. During the month of November the Beloit Art Center will host their local qualifying event.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Thirty-seven regional artists will be featured in the main gallery at the Beloit Art Center in November for the Beloit Wisconsin Regional Artists Program (WRAP) Exhibit.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Nov. 4. A gallery talk will be held at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

