A patron views the statewide art exhibit of the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP). Each year non-professional artists have the chance to earn a spot at the state exhibit. During the month of November the Beloit Art Center will host their local qualifying event.
BELOIT—Thirty-seven regional artists will be featured in the main gallery at the Beloit Art Center in November for the Beloit Wisconsin Regional Artists Program (WRAP) Exhibit.
A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Nov. 4. A gallery talk will be held at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.
WRAP originated in 1940 as an outreach program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is now administered by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA). WRAP encourages nonprofessional, student and emerging artists to create and exhibit their work across Wisconsin. Each location coordinates a juror, who gives critiques and awards at the local workshops. These events also include an art demonstration or lecture. The top one-third of artwork advances to the state exhibit, which will be held at the Pyle Center in Madison in September of 2023.
In the Bell Gallery, a new selection of original artwork and prints by Marek Kossiba will be available for sale. Born and raised in Poland, Kossiba came to the United States in 1985 and eventually settled in Beloit, where he lived until his death. His artwork covers a wide range of subjects from landscapes, ships and seascapes, to provocative, imaginative works that are edgy and thought provoking. Vibrant colors and expert craftsmanship mark his work. He often described his art as a personal expression of himself.
Beloit Art Center also is offering pottery classes. Instructor Rebecca Rehpohl is leading the class. Students will have the opportunity to create Holiday Ornaments. Rehpohl joins the Art Center with 38 years of experience as a public-school teacher and 22 years as a community education art teacher. She is excited about her new home and the opportunity to build a thriving “clay community” in Beloit. The workshop will be held from 5:30—7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 and additional sections will be added if the demand is great. Students will be creating tabletop holiday trees and sugar cookie hanging ornaments. Using slabs of clay, students will cut, form, and individually decorate the ornaments to create their unique and special holiday keepsakes. No previous experience is needed. Come and start your holiday season off with this fun and creative class. The cost is $35 and includes materials.
There will be a six-week evening pottery course for beginning wheel thrown pottery starting Jan. 10 and a six-week evening class for hand-built pottery starting March 7. Details coming soon!
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit and has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space. To learn more about Beloit Art Center visit www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.