Wood carving show and sale set for Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The 16th Annual Rock River Valley Carvers of Wisconsin Carving Show and Sale will be held 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.This year’s featured carver is Tom Kautz, who is the current president of the Rock River Valley Carvers Club and has work with youth groups and adults teaching basic carving techniques.A wood carving class taught by Randy Callison will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. and a carving deomonstration on how to carve cottonwood bark with Jim Trumpy will be held from 1 -2 p.m.Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information visit www.rockrivercarvers.com or call Brad Crandall at 608-931-0188. Please leave name and number and a brief message. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Teacher at McNeel school in Beloit retiring, says she will “always be a Lancer” Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers School board of Beloit makes statement on superintendent’s departure Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime