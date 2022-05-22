JANESVILLE - The 16th Annual Rock River Valley Carvers of Wisconsin Carving Show and Sale will be held 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

This year’s featured carver is Tom Kautz, who is the current president of the Rock River Valley Carvers Club and has work with youth groups and adults teaching basic carving techniques.

A wood carving class taught by Randy Callison will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. and a carving deomonstration on how to carve cottonwood bark with Jim Trumpy will be held from 1 -2 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information visit www.rockrivercarvers.com or call Brad Crandall  at 608-931-0188. Please leave name and number and a brief message.

