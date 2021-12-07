JANESVILLE—The YWCA Rock County is pleased to announce its 47th Annual Women of Distinction Awards will be held on May 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Glen Erin Golf Club/Celtic House in Janesville. Nominations for the prestigious awards are now open and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2022.
The event recognizes women, young women and businesses or organizations who serve as outstanding role models for others in Rock County. The YWCA presents Women of Distinction Awards and Young Women of Distinction Awards (21 and younger) to women and young women who have shown strong achievement in their work and personal lives, and who have given back to their communities in the spirit of the advancement of other women. Many have been trailblazers in their professions, pathfinders for social justice, or young women on the rise, bringing forth key issues facing Rock County women and girls.
The evening includes cocktails, a seated dinner and a program featuring the work of the YWCA and the Women of Distinction awards presentation. In addition to honoring outstanding local women, the event raises funds for victims of domestic violence and programs that empower women through the YWCA’s Transitions for Women program.
For information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kari Dray, 608-752-5445, Ext. 206, or email kdray@ywcarockco.com.