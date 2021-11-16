ROCKFORD—YWCA Northwestern Illinois is accepting nominations for the 2022 YWCA Women of Achievement Awards.
The YWCA Women of Achievement Awards recognize individuals who strive to make a positive impact in their community and whose work aligns with the YWCA mission: eliminating racism and empowering women.
Awards Categories are:
Business: Includes women in the business and non-profit sectors who make a significant contribution in their field.
Community Leadership: Includes women who are professionals and volunteers in government, public service, politics, and community action.
Mentorship: The purpose of the award is to honor an individual (male or female) who has taught, guided, and inspired women in ways that have changed their lives.
Professions: Includes women in the fields of medicine, law, education, science, engineering, architecture or other fields which require professional accreditation.
Promise: The nominee must be a young woman between the ages of 18 and 35. The award is given to an individual with sufficient community service and professional success to indicate her potential for extraordinary leadership and service.
Racial Justice Award: Includes women who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to promoting racial justice and have worked toward the elimination of racism.