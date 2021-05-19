Wisconsin is nearing 5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered and nearly 40% fully vaccinated against the virus, according to public health data issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday.
In Rock County, 43.6% of residents have received one dose and 36% of residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 43.6% of residents have received one dose and 36% of state residents are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows.
Local case data
In Rock County, 12 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,205 cases and 174 deaths. An estimated 375 cases remain active in Rock County and 15,656 people have recovered from the virus, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
In Winnebago County, 57 new cases and one additional death was reported on Wednesday, pushing the countywide total to 33,483 cases and 479 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
State case data
In Wisconsin, 383 new cases and five additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 607,138 cases and 6,976 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% and a seven-day test positivity average of 2.8%.
In Illinois, 1,633 new cases and 28 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,370,342 cases and 22,494 deaths.
National data
The CDC reports 26,981 cases and 688 deaths were reported on Wednesday, increasing the countrywide total to 32,825,625 cases and 584,337 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 47.9% of residents have received one dose and 37.8% of residents have completed vaccination nationwide.