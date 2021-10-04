Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble to perform Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.Guest counter tenor Patrick Terry will join the performance. He will sing a virtuoso Handel cantata, Purcell’s “Sweeter Than Roses,” and other songs.The Baroque Ensemble will make a stop in Madison on Oct. 9, performing at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Regent St., Madison. Admission at this performance will be $20.The Beloit event is free, but a free will offering is appreciated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble First Congregational Church Tenor Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime