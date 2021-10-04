BELOIT—The Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.

Guest counter tenor Patrick Terry will join the performance. He will sing a virtuoso Handel cantata, Purcell’s “Sweeter Than Roses,” and other songs.

The Baroque Ensemble will make a stop in Madison on Oct. 9, performing at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Regent St., Madison. Admission at this performance will be $20.

The Beloit event is free, but a free will offering is appreciated.

