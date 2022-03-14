Winners of the Juried Art Exhibit at the Beloit Art Center were announced March 4. Winners are Kayla Lindquist, Jeff McDonald, John Messley, James Meldrum, Jack Long, Ryan Varney, Paul Pinzarrone, Tom Jordan, Brad Schmidt and Philip Schorsch.
Winners of the Juried Art Exhibit at the Beloit Art Center were announced March 4. Winners are Kayla Lindquist, Jeff McDonald, John Messley, James Meldrum, Jack Long, Ryan Varney, Paul Pinzarrone, Tom Jordan, Brad Schmidt and Philip Schorsch.
BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center saw a good crowd at their monthly First Friday Gallery Reception held on March 4 to announce of the results for their annual juried photo exhibit.
Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a panel of three jurors. The results were kept top secret and then announced at the opening reception. Program Coordinator Jerry Sveum has been involved with the exhibit since the beginning.
“The annual juried photography show is an opportunity for photographers to showcase their skills and ability,” Sveum said. “For members of the community and our patrons it’s a time to celebrate and enjoy the talent of local artists.”
While most of the entries are from the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois area, this year the contest drew participants from as far away as Kentucky.
Awards were given to the top 10 artists and the top three entries received monetary awards. The first-place winner received $150 and was awarded to Kayla Lindquist for Breakfast at the Marsh. Second place went to Jeff McDonald for Antelope Canyon Study and third place was taken by John Messley for Pelican Creek Sunrise. The seven other award winners were James Meldrum, Jack Long, Ryan Varney, Paul Pinzarrone, Tom Jordan, Brad Schmitt, and Philip Schorsch. The exhibit will be hanging in the main gallery at the Beloit Art Center through March 24. Over 25 local photographers are featured in the exhibit.
Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. and is free and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information visit www.beloitartcenter.com.