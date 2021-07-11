JANESVILLE—The Janesville Art League will host a Winery Art Walk from noon—4 p.m. Saturday at Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road.
Enjoy a glass of wine and stroll throughout the pavilion to view the pop up gallery show.
From 12:30—1:30 p.m. an art demonstration will be presented by Nancy McKinnon on the Art of Paint Pouring. From 2—3 p,m, James Richter will speak on the Art of Ceating a Mural. Art will be on display and for sale by many of our members. A few members will have tables selling their artwork including cards and prints. Artist Sue Herring will be on the grounds plein air painting and we will also have members of the Rock River Valley Woodcarvers actively demonstrating their woodcarving skills throughout the afternoon.