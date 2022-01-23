BELOIT—PBS KIDS is coming to Beloit to partner with Beloit Public Library (BPL) and Hendricks CareerTek to offer a new story time series for families.
“When I Grow Up…” Storytime with PBS KIDS is a monthly career-based story time that will be presented with help from a field expert. Kids ages 5-8 and their families are invited to participate and learn about the exciting world of work and the many career choices available … when they grow up.
Each story time will explore a new career and offer opportunities to play and learn with hands-on activities. Families will explore careers side-by-side with such professionals as an architect, web designer, and scientist.
The story time is free, and attendees also will receive a free book and free lunch all courtesy of PBS Wisconsin.
“What better way to connect Beloit’s youth with literacy and spark a life of curiosity than through a partnership with organizations who share our goal of promoting lifelong learning,” said Beloit Public Library Director Nick Dimassis. “We are grateful for this collaboration with PBS KIDS and CareerTek and are eager to provide this and additional opportunities for our community.”
“When I Grow Up…” Storytime with PBS KIDS is a joint program of BPL, PBS Wisconsin, Hendricks CareerTek, and PBS Kids. This is the second collaboration between BPL and PBS KIDS. Last spring, the two organizations, along with Community Action, Inc., worked together to present a successful pilot of the Molly of Denali Ready to Learn Program.
Located at 605 Eclipse Boulevard, Beloit Public Library serves the Beloit community by providing resources and services that support literacy, workforce development, and quality of life. BPL is open 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To stay informed of the latest happenings, be sure to follow the library on Facebook.