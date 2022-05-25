As we near the end of the school year, I’ve started to notice postings on social media with photos of kids holding up signs with what they want to be when they grow up. A lot of the photos are celebrating Kindergarten graduation, and the occupations that kids come up with tend to run the gamut from typical jobs like doctors and librarians (yay!), to football players and ballet dancers. But I’ve also seen photos with some pretty ingenious ideas.
“I want to be a mailbox when I grow up.” “I want to be a person who stays home and does nothing when I grow up.” “I will one day be a potato.” And my personal favorite, “When I grow up I want to breed dragons.”
Maybe that’s my favorite because when I was younger I wanted to grow up to be a veterinarian. Not sure that I would have run across any dragons in my practice, but you never know…
If you are a kid, or a kid at heart, and you have no idea what you want to be when you grow up, plan on coming to the library on Saturday June 4 at 11 a.m. for our “When I Grow Up…” storytime series with PBS Kids. Lead by Early Learning Engagement Specialists from PBS Wisconsin, these monthly storytimes are career-based and feature local experts in their field. In June, a scientist from Northstar Medical Radioisotopes will be on hand to help kids explore the world of science through stories and hands-on activities. The program is free, but attendance is limited and registration is required. You can register online at www.beloitlibary.org (click on “How Do I… Register for a Program?”) or give us a call at (608) 364-2905.
In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
Dance or Die: From Stateless Refugee to International Ballet Star written by Ahmad Joudeh. The memoir of a stateless man who grew up in a refugee camp in Syria and overcame family opposition, the horrors of war, and death threats to achieve his dream of becoming an international ballet star. (Book Description)
Illustrated Stories of Dragons written by Khoa Le. A fantastic selection of dragon stories from all over the world, gorgeously illustrated by Khoa Le, and starring a wide variety of dragons. Here you will find four dragons from China who save their country, alongside a dragon whose tears cause tulips to bloom, and a reluctant dragon who refuses to fight—even when St. George comes to town. (Book Description)
The Personal Librarian written by Marie Benedict. The remarkable, little-known story of Belle da Costa Greene, J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian-who became one of the most powerful women in New York despite the dangerous secret she kept in order to make her dreams come true. …Hired by J. Pierpont Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artwork for his newly built Morgan Library. Belle becomes a fixture on the New York society scene and one of the most powerful people in the art and book world, known for her impeccable taste and shrewd negotiating for critical works as she helps build a world-class collection. But Belle has a secret, one she must protect at all costs. (Book Description)