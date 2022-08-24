BELOIT —Welty Environmental Center is bringing an interactive exhibit Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes to Big Hill Park from Sept. 6 through Nov. 21.

The Welty Environmental Center, 1201 W. Big Hill Road, will be open weekdays from 9 a.m.—3 p.m., and on the weekends from noon—4 p.m. while the exhibit is on display. There is no charge to visit.

