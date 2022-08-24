BELOIT —Welty Environmental Center is bringing an interactive exhibit Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes to Big Hill Park from Sept. 6 through Nov. 21.
The Welty Environmental Center, 1201 W. Big Hill Road, will be open weekdays from 9 a.m.—3 p.m., and on the weekends from noon—4 p.m. while the exhibit is on display. There is no charge to visit.
The exhibit includes panels that describe how climate data is gathered and what this information means. It also has several interactive stations where visitors can experiment with lowering their carbon footprint and measuring rising sea levels.
“We are excited to bring this educational opportunity to Beloit, because it does a really good job of explaining climate science and showing its relevance to our daily lives,” said Welty Executive Director Brenda Plakans. “The exhibit also demonstrates individual actions we each can take to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and save money, such as avoiding car travel, reusing plastic items, and making our homes more energy efficient.”
During the fall on the weekend from noon—4 p.m., Welty will offer drop-in climate- and weather-themed activities designed for kids age 5 to 12 but everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The weekly themes for the fall are:
Sept. 10 and 11—Cloud Cover and Identification
Sept. 17 and 18—Cloud in a Jar Experiment
Sept. 24 and 25—Wind and Tornadoes
Oct. 1 and 2—Changing Seasons
Oct. 8 and 9—Precipitation
Oct. 15 and 16—Water Cycle
Oct. 22 and 23—Insect Rubbings
Oct. 29 and 30—Bird Watching and Migration
Nov. 5 and 6—Acorns & Pine Cones
Nov. 12 and 13—Turtles
Nov. 19 and 20—Fish Prints
This exhibit was developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the UCAR Center for Science Education. The exhibit is funded with generous support from UW’s Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research.
Welty and CCR are planning an afternoon of information, demonstrations, and an expert panel discussing individual climate actions such as using more renewable energy, new gardening strategies, and home improvement grants. Details and the date are coming soon. For more information about the exhibit, panel, and other fall programs, see the event calendar on Welty’s website at www.weltycenter.org.