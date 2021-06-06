BELOIT—Welty Environmental Center will receive three years of funding from a National Science Foundation GEOPaths grant.
This grant, submitted by the UW-Madison Nelson Institute Center for Climatic Research, will provide training in the geosciences for School District of Beloit teachers and pre-service teachers studying at Beloit College. It supports middle and high school environmental science activities using Big Hill Park as a field site and the Welty Center as a location for workshops and presentations.
The grant also provides funding for STEM (Science Technology,Engineering, Math) summer camps for youth on the autism spectrum. The partners on this grant form WELCOME (Wisconsin Educational Leadership for Community Outreach and Mentoring for the Environment). It includes staff from the Nelson Institute’s CCR (Michael Notaro, Rose Perzborn), Welty(Brenda Plakans, Aaron Wilson), SDB science curriculum advisors (Meridith Falkavage, Kelley Grorud, Heidi Andre), and Beloit College faculty (Profs. David Segura, Tawnya Cary). It will use an earth science curriculum designed by NASA called GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment). GLOBE lessons develop students’ skills in building hypotheses, designing experiments using scientific instrumentation, collecting data, and presenting their conclusions on how the Earth’s systems work together.
“This is such exciting news for Welty and the Stateline area,” said Welty Executive Director, Brenda Plakans. “Multi-year funding is a wonderful opportunity for a small non-profit like Welty to have time to develop a new program and get it up and running. It also means schools can recruit teachers and help them with their professional development over several years. This extended funding period allows us to evaluate the program and see what works, then modify aspects that need fine tuning from year to year as the WELCOME program grows.”