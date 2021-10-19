BELOIT—Join the Welty Environmental Center at Big Hill Park to learn more about the lives of owls 6—9 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Participants will explore owls’ diet by dissecting owl pellets, play games to learn how owls hunt, and take a night hike to listen for them in the Big Hill Forest.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.

For more information, go to the website at http://weltycenter.org.

