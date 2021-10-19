Welty Center to have program on owls Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 19, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Join the Welty Environmental Center at Big Hill Park to learn more about the lives of owls 6—9 p.m. on Oct. 23.Participants will explore owls’ diet by dissecting owl pellets, play games to learn how owls hunt, and take a night hike to listen for them in the Big Hill Forest.The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.For more information, go to the website at http://weltycenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Beloit man arrested following robbery last Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime