Oh my goodness! Where did the summer go? I can’t believe August is right around the corner.
I know this happens every year, and it shouldn’t catch me off guard, but it feels like we just celebrated Memorial Day. And then, boom, the 4th of July weekend and all of the fireworks came and went. And now, boom, August. And then boom, soon it will be pre-season football games, and back-to-school sales, and then, and then…
But before we start making our winter holiday shopping lists, let’s kick back and enjoy the rest of the beautiful Wisconsin summer with live music by amazing local artists, food trucks with even more amazing foods and flavors, and the Grilled Cheese of the Week from the Blender Café.
Join us every Wednesday through the end of August, for Wednesdays at the Library. Each week features a different local musical artist (noon to 1 p.m.), a guest food truck in the parking lot (11 a.m.—1 p.m.), and your favorite coffee drinks, smoothies, paninis, wraps, and soups from The Blender Café (7:30 a.m.—2 p.m.). FABL (Friends at Beloit Library) will also be on hand with carts full of gently used books, Audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs, for purchase (11 a.m.- 1 p.m.). We have tents set up outside, so don’t let any potential rainy weather scare you away. Musical duo, Eclectic Red (songs from the 1920’s to the 2020’s and everything in between!) starts off the month on August 4th along with a mouth-watering menu from Snacks and Stuff food truck.
Visit us online at www.beloitlibrary.org or like us on Facebook for the full musician and food truck schedule, and for more information on other library programming and events. And be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Jack Gaither, Florida A & M, and the History of Black College Football by Derrick White. …explores the legacy of black college football, taking as its central figure one of the most successful coaches in its history, Jake Gaither. A paradoxical figure, he was leader of the most feared and respected black college football program in the country, and yet many questioned his racial loyalties during the height of the civil rights movement. (Book Description)
Fueling a Food Truck: A Startup Guide for Mobile Food Entrepreneurs by Kay-Tee Olds. …must-have guide for operating a traveling eatery in today’s highly competitive market. Olds uses her extensive business background to explain the ins and outs of acquiring the right vehicle, securing funding, and even kitchen layout and menu design. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to improve your existing truck, this book gives you everything you need to win customers and grow your business. (Book Description)
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner. Daisy Shoemaker can’t sleep. With a thriving cooking business, full schedule of volunteer work, and a beautiful home in the Philadelphia suburbs, she should be content. But her teenage daughter can be a handful, her husband can be distant, her work can feel trivial, and she has lots of acquaintances, but no real friends. Still, Daisy knows she’s got it good. So why is she up all night? (Book Description)