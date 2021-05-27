Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is the lowest its been since June of 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The DHS reported an average of 285 new cases, the lowest since mid-June of 2020. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is 2.3%.
The state is also averaging around two COVID-19 deaths per day, which is the lowest since July of 2020, DHS data shows.
On Thursday, Wisconsin passed 7,000 COVID-19 deaths. To date, Wisconsin has reported 609,561 cases and 7,040 deaths, DHS data shows.
In terms of statewide vaccinations, 47.4% of residents have received one dose and 41.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported three new cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 16,315 cases and 176 deaths. A total of 246 cases remain active in Rock County as of Thursday as 15,893 people have recovered from the virus.
A total of 43% of people ages 1 to 34 account for the COVID-19 cases in the county.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 are at seven as of Thursday, down from 11 earlier this week.
In terms of vaccinations in Rock County, 45.9% of residents have received at least one vaccine shot and 38.5% have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 48 new cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 33,752 cases and 489 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department reports that 47 patients remain hospitalized across county hospitals, down from Wednesday’s total of 55 hospitalizations.
In terms of vaccinations, 35.96% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated as 213,219 doses have been administered, DHS data shows.
Nationwide, 23,511 new cases and 577 deaths were reported on Thursday, pushing the countrywide total to over 33 million cases and 589,547 deaths. For vaccinations, a total of 49.9% of people have received one shot and 40% are fully vaccinated, per CDC data.