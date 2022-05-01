JANESVILLE—Mobility Management of Rock County ADRC-Aging will conduct “Wednesday Walks” starting at 10 a.m. May 4 at Big Hill Park in Beloit and ending with a walk in Carver-Roehl Park near Clinton on Oct. 12.
The “Wednesday Walks” Program offers seniors a great way to get out, walk and enjoy unique Rock County attractions on date-specific Wednesdays. There are tours which include aviation, historic, art and anthropology museums; a local winery, Rotary Gardens, Skelly Farm and the ABC Supply Stadium. In addition to guided nature hikes in area parks, disc golf and sunset photography are newly added to the program.
There is no cost to participate and reservations are not required with two exceptions—June 15 Fair Meadows and Aug. 10 Timber Hill must be reserved in advance. Meet at the location and arrive 15 minutes early to sign in. Most walks start at 10 a.m. however, two walk events start later in the day, so be sure to check the start time of the event prior to attending.
The walk schedule includes:
May 4—Big Hill Park, Beloit
May 11—Gibbs Lake, north of Janesville
May 25—Downtown Janesville tour (Meet at Cullen Pavilion)
June 8—Beloit College tour
June 15—Fair Meadows (8:45 p.m. start. Reservation required)
June 22—ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit
June 29—Kelch Aviation Museum, Brodhead
July 13—Nature at the Confluence, South Beloit
July 27—Beloit museums
Aug. 3—Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville
Aug. 10—Timber Hill Winery, Milton (reservation required)
Aug. 31—Palmer Park, Janesville, disc golf
Sept. 14—Magnolia Bluff Park, Evansville (6 p.m. start)
Sept 28—Outdoor lab
Oct. 5—Skelly’s Farm Market, Janesville
Oct 12—Carver-Roehl Park, Clinton
The Wednesday Walks Guide can be picked up at any Rock County library, and all walk information can be referred to on the Rock County website. For more information call: 608-757-5408.