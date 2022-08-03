EDGERTON—The Edgerton Performing Arts Center has announced the Wartmann Artist Series will begin Oct. 15 and run through April 22.
The Wartmann Artist Series will open at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15 with the Beatles tribute band, American English. Individual tickets are $35
At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, Ted Vigil, one of America’s greatest John Denver Tribute Artists, will be perform. Individual tickets are $35.
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra will take center stage in the Edgerton High School Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 with guest vocalist, 2019 Grammy Nominee, Carmen Bradford. The special occasion will mark the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Wartmann Endowment and will give patrons an opportunity to dance the night away. Individual tickets are $45.
The Henhouse Prowlers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on March 18. Individual tickets are $35.
The series will wrap up with a performance by the Wisconsin Singers at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. on April 22. The Wisconsin Singers features the top talents from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Individual tickets are $15
Patrons can purchase tickets for the entire series for $130 and receive one ticket to each of the five concerts. More information about the concerts and to purchase tickets go online to www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at 608-561-6093. Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton, Wisconsin.
These concerts are partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.