BELOIT—Artist Lynda Wallis recently created a “Works Progress Administration” style design for the poster commemorating 25 years of prairie restoration at America’s National Tallgrass Prairie—the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
The poster was produced for the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Silver Anniversary in 2021. History is reflected through interpretive designs of prairie ecosystems and many of the human dimensions at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is located near Wilmington in Will County, Illinois.
The representations come together through the style that is reminiscent of Works Progress Administration artwork. WPA artwork is iconic of 1930s America and has a history of portraying and promoting natural areas.
Wallis worked closely with the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie poster team, and they put together a long list of plants, birds, insects, large mammals, and landmarks to be featured in the poster.
“We want folks to be enchanted, intrigued and inspired to visit Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie (NTP),” Wallis said. “The fact that the team chose to hire an artist to create an image to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Midewin NTP speaks volumes in and of itself. There are many gifted photographers and magnificent photographs that have been taken over the years at Midewin NTP, but a piece of art created specifically for this celebration speaks of another level of love and devotion. We all hope the majesty and the intimacy of Midewin NTP will inspire folks to spend time there.”