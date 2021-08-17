BELOIT—The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sept. 25 at Riverside Park, 1200 S Riverside Drive Beloit.
The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. immediately followed by the Walk at 10:15 a.m.
“We’re so excited to be joining together this year as a Walk community,” said Hanna Van, Walk Manager, Alzheimer’s Association “The need is stronger than ever to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families on this difficult journey, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s.
Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of the most recognized voices in Wisconsin sports, are teaming up as Honorary Co-Chairs of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. These acclaimed broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.
While plans are moving forward to host the Rock County Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Rock County Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/Beloit. Pre-registration is highly encouraged this year. On-site registration will be done using QR codes with limited manual registration supplies. For questions or assistance, please call 800.272.3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including National Presenting Sponsors—Edward Jones and CVS Health, and major statewide sponsors Azura Memory Care and Park Vista Senior Housing Management & the Greywolf Foundation.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia—by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.