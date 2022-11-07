JANESVILLE—The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) will host its final walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Janesville location from 3—7 p.m. on Nov. 16.
“We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our community through our COVID-19 clinics this year. Each clinic was a great opportunity to connect with community members and provide a valuable service that will help keep Rock County healthy. We encourage everyone to continue to seek vaccination opportunities and protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Kelsey Cordova, Public Health Supervisor for RCPHD.
RCPHD will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 608-757-5440.
As winter approaches, and respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 begin to circulate at a quicker pace, it is the perfect time to get vaccinated. Bivalent COVID-19 “updated” booster doses are now available for everyone 5 years of age and older. Each updated booster includes a component of the original strain of the virus that provides an immune response that is broadly protective, and a component that protects against the omicron variant of the virus.
To explore Rock County vaccination options, visit Vaccines.gov. For transportation assistance, call 211 to arrange a ride.
Rock County Public Health Department serves Rock County residents by improving population health outcomes and removing barriers through community partnerships to provide everyone the opportunity to reach their full health potential. Visit the RCPHD website at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/public-health and follow them on social media @rockcountyphd.