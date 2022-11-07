JANESVILLE—The Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) will host its final walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Janesville location from 3—7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our community through our COVID-19 clinics this year. Each clinic was a great opportunity to connect with community members and provide a valuable service that will help keep Rock County healthy. We encourage everyone to continue to seek vaccination opportunities and protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Kelsey Cordova, Public Health Supervisor for RCPHD.

Recommended for you