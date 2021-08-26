JANESVILLE—The YWCA Rock County Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Pontiac Convention Center.

Registration and shoe fitting begins at 4:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m.

Participants walk in women’s shoes to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence. A dinner and auction will follow the walk.

For more information, got to the website at www.ywcarockcounty.org.

