Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event set for Sept. 30
Clint Wolf
Aug 26, 2021

JANESVILLE—The YWCA Rock County Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Pontiac Convention Center.

Registration and shoe fitting begins at 4:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m.

Participants walk in women's shoes to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence. A dinner and auction will follow the walk.

For more information, got to the website at www.ywcarockcounty.org.