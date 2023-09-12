Big Bundle Up File Photo
Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini and Pam Garland-Gjestson pose with winter clothing donated in a past Beloit Bundle Up campaign. This year the campaign will begin Sept. 18.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — Area residents are invited to donate winter clothing starting Monday as Visit Beloit again will host the Beloit Bundle Up campaign.

Residents can drop off new or gently used coats, snow pants, sweaters, hats, mittens, and new socks as part of their Beloit Bundle Up campaign. The campaign runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 18.

  