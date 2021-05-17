Beloit and Janesville combined to report 120 new COVID-19 cases since May 10, as virus rates appear to have dropped compared to recent weeks, according to local municipal data updated on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 66 new cases were reported since May 10, and a total of 5,408 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. A total of 5,183 people have recovered from the virus in Beloit. A total of 65 new recoveries and 212 negative tests were reported on Monday.
Beloit’s death rate is 1.40% and the age group accounting for the most COVID-19 cases by 17% are people between the ages of 25 and 34.
In Janesville, a total of 54 new cases were reported since last week, bringing the citywide total to 6,940 cases. In terms of recoveries, 6,719 people have beaten the virus in Janesville and 37,783 negative tests have been conducted. Since last week, 89 recoveries and 391 negative tests have been reported.
The city’s death rate is 0.92% and young people ages 25 to 34 account for the most cases in Janesville at 18%.
In outlying Rock County municipalities, Clinton reported a total of 465 cases; Edgerton reported 1,015 total cases; Evansville reported 735 total cases; Milton reported 967 total cases; and unincorporated Rock County reported 637 total cases.
Countywide, a total of 16,168 cases and 174 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. A total of 80,412 negative tests have been reported and 15,600 people have recovered in the county as an estimated 394 cases remain active.
Children under the age of 15 and young people up to the age of 34 account for 43% of all Rock County cases, health department data shows.
In terms of local vaccinations, 43.1% of Rock County residents have received one shot and 35.1% of residents have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.
Total vaccinations peaked in Rock County the week of April 4 when 9,479 doses were administered. Since then, vaccinations have decreased with 5,020 doses being administered the week of May 9, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 116 new cases and no deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 606,274 cases and 6,958 deaths. An estimated 6,820 cases remain active in the state as the recovery rate is nearly 98%. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is now 2.8%, which has decreased slightly from a month ago when the figure was at around 3.8%, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, a total of 33,393 cases and 477 deaths have been reported as 421,233 people have been tested for the virus in the county, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
A total of 202,258 vaccinations have been given in Winnebago County as 34.3% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 946 new cases and nine additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,367,214 cases and 22,445 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven day test positivity rate of 2.9%.
On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state would rescind emergency public health rules and a statewide mask mandate following the recent change in CDC guidelines that state fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outside of select instances.
The CDC continues to reccomend masks for everyone in healthcare settings, in congregate settings and on transit. In addition, in line with CDC guidance, the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health require masks in schools. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services requires masks in daycare.
“Getting vaccinated is the ultimate protection from COVID-19 and the quickest ticket back to normal life,” Pritzker said. “With public health experts now saying fully vaccinated people can safely remove their masks in most settings, I’m pleased to follow the science and align Illinois’ policies with the CDC’s guidance. I also support the choice of individuals and businesses to continue to mask out of an abundance of caution as this pandemic isn’t over yet.”
Nationwide, 28,692 new cases and 415 deaths were reported on Monday, as 32,753,426 cases and 582,769 deaths have been reported. In terms of vaccinations, 47.3% of residents have one dose and 37% have completed vaccination.