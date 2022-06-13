JANESVILLE—A virtual job fair will be held from 10 a.m.—noon on June 17. Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries.
As of June 3, 37 area employers have registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Job-seekers can create their profile by clicking on the ‘register to event’ button, and following the steps through the set-up wizard to create the account. Internet Explorer does not work with this platform, however, all other browsers will. To access the virtual event, go to https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/BxDmpW.
Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
In addition, Department of Workforce Development (DWD) staff will be available in-person to assist job seekers with virtual registration and navigation of the event at the Rock County Job Center on June 17 from 10am—noon. There will also be a virtual Information Booth available during the event with a brief video detailing the features of the system and virtual hiring event best practices.