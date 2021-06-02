BELOIT—Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., will host a pop-up Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Sunday.
The clinic is being presented in partnership with Walmart Pharmacy. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge and is available to the public. This is a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary. We will offer the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will then schedule their second dose to be received here on June 27.