JANESVILLE—Rock County is continuing to see an ongoing decrease in COVID-19 case activity, as vaccinations among young people continue to rise, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan.
Zupan said Rock County was averaging about 15 new cases per day, and he also noted the active cases are continuing to drop week after week. On May 20, the county reported 377 active cases. On Thursday, 277 active cases were reported.
A total of 30 cases of breakthrough infections—instances where people who have received one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine becoming ill—have been reported since December of 2020, Zupan said. That figure represents about 1 in 700 who have contracted the virus after one dose and 1 in 2,000 people after being fully vaccinated.
By stark contrast, those who are unvaccinated have contracted the virus at a rate of 1 in 6 people, Zupan said.
“This really shows the effectiveness of the vaccine,” Zupan said.
In terms of vaccinations in Rock County, 45.9% of residents have received at least one vaccine shot and 38.5% have completed vaccination, data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows.
As of Thursday, a total of 17.7% of young people ages 12 to 15 have received at least one vaccine dose and 30% of teens ages 16 to 17 have received one dose, and Zupan said those figures were consistent with statewide numbers for young people.
“We’re encouraged by that uptake among our younger population,” Zupan said. “The easiest way we get through this pandemic is by getting vaccinated.”
Zupan said about one in five young people ages 12 to 17 have already received one vaccine dose, and credits that uptake to clinics hosted at area high schools since last week.
Weekly vaccination rates have decreased nearly every week since the week of April 4 when 9,498 doses were administered in Rock County. The week of May 16, a total of 6,668 doses were administered, DHS data shows.
The DHS community clinic located at Blackhawk Technical College central campus is open from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and vaccines are available to people ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last and appointments can be scheduled by visiting vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You do not need to show identification or proof of residency and the vaccine is free.