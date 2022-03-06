WHITEWATER—The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will precent the dance concert “DanceScapes ‘22” at 2 p.m. March 12 and 13 and at 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 15 in Barnett Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. On March 13, a fundraising raffle will be held in conjunction with the concert performance. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
The concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by all alums.
Barbara Grubel, Professor of Dance and Artistic Director of “DanceScapes ‘22” says “I am so excited to have DanceScapes ‘22 return to live audiences—there’s something so organic about the relationships built between the audience and the dancers while they’re performing onstage—the energy is palpable in the room. This year’s concert has some exciting additions with the return of guest artist Li Chiao Ping, our student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teressa Krogmann, and for the first time, the addition of a piece choreographed by Elizabeth Szymczak ‘07 and performed by all alumni. Symczak states “It was the perfect time to come back to UW-Whitewater and work in the studio. As an alumna, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to once again work with Barb, she is truly an asset to the entire institution. Working with other alums on this piece has been an engaging and collaborative experience—I’m excited to have audiences take in the work and hear about their viewing experience.”
Audiences may remember guest choreographer Li Chiao Ping from her work in “DanceScapes ‘21”—a dance for camera work in the virtual concert. This year’s piece is an adaptation of last year’s piece, working with UW-Whitewater students to transform her dance for camera work into one for the stage. Chiao Ping was named by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to watch,” makes work for the stage, screen, and other sites for individuals and organizations around the country. She has choreographed for musical theater, opera, and ballet, in addition to concert dance, dance theater, and screen dance. Artistic Director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance and Co-Director of the SF-based Dziga Vertov Performance Group with Douglas Rosenberg from 1992-94, Li was the Director of the Dance Program at Hollins College and on faculty at Mills College.