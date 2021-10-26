WHITEWATER—The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater will host two upcoming concerts on Nov. 7.
The first is Symphonic Wind Ensemble that will take place at 3 p.m. in Young Auditorium and the second is Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus.
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers concert program will feature the World Premiere presentation of “Tiburtina Corona” by British composer, Giles Swayne.
The work is an updated version of Swayne’s a cappella “Missa Tiburtina” from 1985, influenced by Swayne’s interest in traditional African music and his work as an ethnomusicologist in The Gambia in the ‘80s. The original version was conceived in response to the acute famine in the Horn of Africa region during that time, an event that has recurred over the last four decades and has been intensified by the current pandemic. Swayne’s music alternates between the darkest and most dissonant of moods and bright, clear, rhythmically upbeat movements. Complementing Tiburtina Corona is a rousing song of praise, “Sigalagala (Let There Be Ululation)” by Kenyan composer, Sammy A. Otieno.