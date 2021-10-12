WHITEWATER—The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater has announce three concerts scheduled at the end of October.
The first will take place on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. by saxophone player and faculty member Matthew Sintchak. On Oct 24 at 3 p.m. the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) and Chamber Orchestra will perform in Young Auditorium at UW-Whitewater. Coming up last on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Cristina Ballatori will perform on flute with guest artist Kevin Chance on piano.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building.
Faculty member Matthew Sintchak will present a solo saxophone recital featuring premieres of works by composers David Amram and Robin McLaughlin.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform works from “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and works for string orchestra.
Cristina Ballatori, flute, and Kevin Chance, piano will play an eclectic program of works inspired by songs and dances.
The program will feature a selection of major repertoire from the flute and piano repertoire including Franz Schubert’s Introduction and Variations (Opus 160) on Trockne Blumen from Die Schone Mullerin and Robert Muczynski’s Sonata, Op. 14 along with other lesser-known gems such as Samuel Zyman’s Canción de Cuna, Michael Torke’s Sprite, and Dan Welcher’s All the Words to All the Songs.