WHITEWATER—The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music presents the final concert of the 21/22 Music Mosaics series with the Whitewater Brass Quintet on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for people over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students with their Hawkcard. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone attending events in the Greenhill Center of the Arts and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
This concert includes music of Anthony DiLorenzo, Luca Marenzio, Jan Koetsier and more. Faculty performers will be Dafydd Bevil, horn, Mike Dugan, trombone, Chris Ramaekers, trumpet, and John Tuinstra, tuba welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.
Works performed include “Go!” by DiLorenzo, “Ecco l’aurora con l’aurato fronte” by Marenzino (arranged by Tuinstra), “Suite Americana No.1” by Enrique Crespo, “Mini Overture” by Witold Lutoslawski, “Giá torna a rallegrar” by Marenzio (arranged by John Tuinstra), and “Brass Quintet” by Koetsier.
The Musicians
Onstad serves on the faculty of UW-Whitewater where he teaches applied trumpet, coaches chamber music, performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet, and teaches World of the Arts. He has been Principal Trumpet with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra since 2016.
Ramaekers is currently Director of Orchestras at UW-Whitewater, Music Director of the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, Artistic Director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music, and Associate Conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra.
Bevil is an active freelance hornist living in Madison, Wisconsin. He is currently completing the Doctor of Musical Arts program at the UW-Madison and is the Associate Lecturer of Horn at UW-Whitewater where he teaches applied horn and performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet.
Dugan, a native of St. Charles, Illinois, joined the music faculty at the UW-Whitewater in 2009. He currently serves as the Music Department Chair, teaches applied trombone, directs the Trombone Ensemble, and plays in the Whitewater Brass Quintet.
Tuinstra holds BM and MM degrees in Music Education and a DMA in Tuba Performance from UW-Madison with minors in Music Education and Conducting. He began his association with UW-Whitewater Department of Music in 1984 and currently serves as Assistant Director of Bands and instructor of euphonium and tuba.