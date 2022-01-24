WHITEWATER—The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year.
Beloit
Josh Anselmi who is studying Marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award.
Abby Bown who is studying Psychology, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Julissa Castaneda who is studying Biology, won the Dwight Warner Phi Chi Epsilon Scholarship.
Tanayah Clardy who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the Alice J. Harrell-Baskin Scholarship; Millie J. Snow Scholarship.
Gabrielle Dever who is studying elementary education, won the Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship; Paul T Spraggins Jr. Scholarship.
Julissa Donald who is studying business, won the Minority Business Scholarship.
Eric Funk who is studying Music, won the Chancellor Scholars; Grace A Prugger Scholarship.
Quinn Galvin who is studying Music, won the Music Department Scholarship.
Alexa Gill who is studying General Management, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Ariana Hartgraves who is studying Liberal Studies, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Andre Hernandez who is studying Finance, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Anthony Jacobson who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Brenda Jensen who is studying General Business, won the Ingerman Grant Scholarship.
Jaylynn Lynch who is studying Physical Education, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Hannah Matysiak who is studying Finance, won the General Merit Scholarship.
Britain Meade who is studying Liberal Arts, won the Joyce & William Wartmann Scholarship—UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
Cooper Moran who is studying Finance, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Sarah Olin who is studying Human Resource Management, won the Chancellor Scholars; Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award.
Orion Regenold who is studying Mathematics Education, won the William L Carter Scholarship.
Omar Saucedo who is studying Marketing, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Arianna Smith who is studying Criminology, won the Chuck and Martha Heinrich Scholarship; Promise Endowment.
Brandon Terwilliger who is studying Music, won the Gieryn Jazz Talent Scholarship; Schuh Scholarship—Junior.
Olivia Tinder who is studying Accounting, won the Chancellor Scholars.
Taylor Tuescher who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the Elizabeth S. Ogunsola Scholarship.
Gabrielle Virgin who is studying General Business, won the Chancellor Scholarship.
Samantha Wells who is studying Undeclared, won the Joyce & William Wartmann Scholarship—UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
Miles Young who is studying Liberal Arts (associate degree), won the College of Integrated Studies Summer Bridge Program Scholarship.
Carson Zane who is studying Psychology, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Trevor Zarnstorff who is studying Mathematics, won the Chancellor Scholars; Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship.
South Beloit
Arissa Bilskey who is studying Accounting, won the College Excellence Scholarship.
Benjamin Fisher who is studying Mathematics Education, won the C/K Flanagan Scholarship; Chancellor Scholars.
Savanah GeRue who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Promise Endowment.
Guinivere Hausser who is studying Business, won the Chancellor Scholars.
Stephanie Zyrene Viojan who is studying Criminology, won the King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions) Scholarship.
DaKoda Windsor who is studying Early Childhood Education, won the Irvin L. Young Scholarship.
Rockton
Brett Beuthin who is studying General Management, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
Chris Cornieux who is studying History, won the Donald Graham History Scholarship.
Sydney Hood who is studying Psychology, won the Amy Krueger Memorial Scholarship; Wynett Barnett Scholarship.
Adam Humphries who is studying Business Analytics, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Bindi Patel who is studying Finance, won the King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions) Scholarship.
Jacob Simmonds who is studying Mathematics Education, won the Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship.
Roscoe
Amelia Ford who is studying Elementary Education, won the Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship.
Christian Isely who is studying Finance, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Joseph Janowski who is studying Computer Science, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Miranda Johnson who is studying Music Education, won the Chancellor Scholars; Dr Robert K. Webb Family Scholarship; Greenhill Endowment; Music Department Scholarship.
Emma Tetzlaff who is studying Music Education, won the Kenneth and Myrtle (Kit) Shimota Education Scholarship; Music Department Scholarship.
Clinton
Corina Jones who is studying Human Resource Management, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Lilian Mannino who is studying Biochemistry, won the Chancellor Scholars.
Devontae Sisk who is studying Business Education, won the Carl Behrend & Ada Nancy Stoda Scholarship; Richard James Marketing Education Scholarship.
Orfordville
Mckenzie Keith who is studying Art, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
Ashlyn Mabie who is studying Elementary Education, won the Dr. J.B. and Janet Elzy Scholarship.
Bobbie Padgett who is studying English—Creative Writing, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship.
The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year’s scholarships is now open.