UCC Fall Fish Boil set for Sept. 11

BRODHEAD _ The Copngregational UCC will be holding it UCC Fall Fish Boil from 4:30—7 p.m. on Sept. 11.People can use the drive-through service to pick up dinners at UCC, which is at E201 23rd St. (at County Road T and 23rd Street).Dinners will include Cod, carrots, potatoes, onions, roll, coleslaw and pie. Each dinner will cost $15.For orders or more information, call (608)897-2917.