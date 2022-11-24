JANESVILLE - The U-Rock Concert Band will present the 51st annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Kirk Denmark Theatre on the campus of the University of Whitewater – Rock County campus.

All types of holiday musical favorites and refreshments will be offered with afterglow music provided by the U-Rock Jazz Combo after the concert. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Recommended for you