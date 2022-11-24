U-Rock Concert Band to perform in Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - The U-Rock Concert Band will present the 51st annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Kirk Denmark Theatre on the campus of the University of Whitewater – Rock County campus.All types of holiday musical favorites and refreshments will be offered with afterglow music provided by the U-Rock Jazz Combo after the concert. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.For more information, contact Jeff Suarez at 608-898-5902 or by email at suarezj@uww.edu. UW-Whitewater at Rock County is located at 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Downtown Beloit building to be demolished, redeveloped Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week New Beloit superintendent honored to start work in the district Miracle League looks at Town of Beloit as a potential location for a sports complex Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime