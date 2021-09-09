Two blood drives scheduled in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 9, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Two blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held next week in Beloit.The first blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald's, 45 State St.The next blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Park's Rotary Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old.For more information visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Ex-Beloit police officer pleads not guilty to domestic abuse One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime