BELOIT - Two blood drives presented by the Rock River Valley Blood Center will be held next week in Beloit.

The first blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald's, 45 State St.

The next blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Park's Rotary Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old.

For more information visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.

