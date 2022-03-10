Collin Ries and Gia Peiffer have been named Rotary Students of the Week at Turner High School
Collin Ries is the son of Matthew and Nicole Ries. He has been on high honor roll for all four years of high school. Two of those years he has been a member of the National Honor Society.
Math has always been his strongest and most motivating subject. The two advanced placement classes that he has taken are Calculus AB and Calculus BC. One of his big accomplishments in Athletics would be lettering a total of twelve times in football, wrestling, and baseball.
Over the summer, he worked for Sentry Foods in Janesville. The Volunteering that he has done for his community is typically through sports. For example, ringing bells for wrestling, volunteering at youth wrestling practices, and helping with youth tournaments are three ways of his volunteering through sports. He also has volunteered through his church over the many years.
He plans to attend UW Platteville to wrestle, and major in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.
Gia Peiffer is the daughter of Rob and Laurie Peiffer. She is a senior at Beloit Turner High School.
She has been on high honor roll all four years of high school. She has always taken her grades and schoolwork very seriously. She has taken four of the advanced placement classes that Turner offers, including AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Chemistry, and AP Biology. She enjoys math and science classes more than any other class. She was accepted into Turner’s National Honors Society this year and loves contributing to her school and community.
Besides academics, she has been actively involved as one of the managers for Turner’s wrestling team. She enjoys contributing to the team and doing various tasks for the wrestlers and coaches. She has also played volleyball all four years of high school. She loves playing and spending time with her teammates. After school, she can also be found working her part time job as a lead host at Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar in downtown Beloit.
After she graduates, she plans to attend UW Oshkosh and major in Nursing. UW-Oshkosh has an exceptional nursing program that she is excited to excel in. She is eager to see what her future holds and is looking forward to life after high school.