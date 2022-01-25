Thirteen Turner High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony on Jan. 5. Students must meet standards of service, leadership and character to be inducted into the National Honor Society. They also must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be inducted.
BELOIT—Thirteen Turner High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony held Jan. 5.
To be eligible for membership consideration in the National Honor Society, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, and character.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in two or more community or school activities, or election to an office. To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in three or more service projects in the school and community. Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty.
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the NHS Advisor.
Students inducted were:
Rachel Cleaver, Elizabeth DeZwarte, Connor Jacobson, Cyrus Mosher, Francisco Orbezo, Mekhi Ott, Gia Peiffer, Alyssa Peterson, Mikaya Pingel, Morgan Rasmussen, Lydia Seifarth, Vanessa Skildum, and Roseann Sous.
As members of NHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects. Past projects have included food drives, fall carnivals, and disaster drill training with the Beloit Memorial Hospital staff.
“Our NHS students continue to be of service throughout the community and are in the planning stages for a winter festival. We are hoping to have an event- which will be dependent on the pandemic conditions at the time.” said Dr. Timothy Rosenthal, NHS Advisor.
NHS is the nation’s oldest and best-known student recognition program and was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.