BELOIT—Welty Environmental Center and the Beloit Public Library are partnering with Wolf Haven International, located in Tenino, Washington, to bring the documentary, The Trouble With Wolves, to the Stateline Area. This event is free, thanks to a grant supplied to Wolf Haven International.
Viewers can register on Welty’s website for a virtual screening (Nov. 17—20) or can attend an in-person showing at the Beloit Public Library Community Room, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 with a Q&A at 2:15 p.m.
The Trouble with Wolves is a documentary film by Collin Monda, an award-winning director and filmmaker. The documentary explores multiple perspectives concerning wolves and how they impact the region around Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The issues explored in this film have relevant lessons for Wisconsin.
“Wolves are in the news right now in Wisconsin,” says Aaron Wilson, Welty’s program director.
“Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost has temporarily halted the hunt that was set for Nov. 6—Feb. 28, 2022. There is much disagreement about how to manage wolf populations in the state. Trouble with Wolves is a balanced documentary focused on Yellowstone. It shows both sides of the management question.”
Virtual participants can sign up on Welty’s website, and will receive a link to watch the movie (https://weltycenter.org/event/trouble-with-wolves-11-20-21/). All viewers, both virtual and in-person, are asked to attend the Q&A session, on Nov. 20 at 2:15 p.m. CST, either online or at the library.