SOUTH BELOIT—The Time Traveler Discovery Series, featuring four free programs exploring the history of the land and people who lived in the area, will be presented at Nature At The Confluence, 306 Dickop St.
Seating is limited and registration is recommended. Programs will include:
- July 11, 1 p.m.—“This Land Is Your Land” features Illinois Folk Singer Bucky Halker who will mix music with stories of the people who lived near the confluence. This musical program with commentary features folksongs of Illinois and songs from Woodie Guthrie. This will be held outdoors.
- July 25, 1 p.m., “Discover The Women Of The Confluence” reveals the lives of the women who lived at the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek from 1800-1880. This free program, presented by Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg. This program also will be held on Sept. 11, 1 p.m. for Beloit Heritage Days.
- Sept. 11, 1 p.m., “Mammoths to Mounds: 13,000 Years of Native American History” is presented by Bill Green who recently retired from Beloit College where he was Adjunct Professor of Anthropology and Chair, Museum Studies Program. He’ll share the history of this land and how the latest archaeological discoveries are adding to our understanding of the area’s ancient residents. Green actively conducts archaeological studies of Woodland communities occupied 1000-2000 years ago in the Mississippi River valley. This free program is part of Beloit Heritage Days held Sept. 10-12.
- Nov. 7, 1 p.m., “Black Hawk’s View Of History Featuring Brian Fox Ellis.” This program will have you imagining sitting around a campfire with Ma-ka-tai-me-she-kiuk-kiuk, Black Hawk, listening to the stories of creation and the legends of his grandfathers. Storyteller and historian Brian “Fox” Ellis begins the program with his family’s connection to the Trail of Tears and the forced removal of the Cherokee Nation from their ancestral homeland.
Register at www.natureattheconfluence.com/time or you may email info@natureattheconfluence.com or call 815-200-6910.