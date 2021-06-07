BELOIT—A Collection Drive for Homeless Youth to benefit Project 16:49 will be held from noon—6 p.m. June 11 at the Thrivent Financial Beloit office, 2225 E. Cranston Road.
Thrivent Financial representatives and community members are partnering with Project 16:49. which is a non-profit that serves Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens.
This will be a contactless collection drive. Thrivent representatives ask that participants follow the signage in the parking lot and stay in their vehicles at all times.
Items needed include personal hygiene items, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, facial cleanser, tampons, cleaning supplies, toilet bowl cleaner, Swiffer-type mop pads, paper towels, trash bags, kitchen sponges, dish soap, Trac phones and prepaid minute phone cards, gift cards to restaurants and grocery stores, school & group activity supplies, and more.