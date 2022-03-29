Stakes are high and change is required to raise district performance.
Last week, in a commentary on the Beloit City Council race, it was observed that voters going to the polls April 5 could consider themselves fortunate because the quality of candidates this time around is stronger than most recent contests.
The same can be said of the race to elect four members of the School District of Beloit Board of Education. There have been years when it was a struggle to attract enough candidates simply to fill the available openings. Not in 2022. So many people offered to serve that a primary election was needed to trim the candidate list to eight in the April board voting. That kind of public interest is a clear indicator of the importance Beloiters place upon this year’s election.
Two incumbents are seeking new terms: Megan Miller (current president of the board) and Gregg Schneider. Both are professional educators. Miller has worked in special education. Schneider is retired from the Beloit district.
The six challengers are J’Juan Winfield, who works as a software administrator; Torie Champeny, a research and project manager in the oncology field; Christine Raleigh, a homemaker and mother; Kathy Larson, a certified life coach; Brian Anderson, a banker and commercial lender; and Ryan McKillups, a manager in mechanical engineering.
The candidates have been active in public forums and worked to bring their message to voters. All have conducted themselves with openness and integrity.
With a strong overall field, how might voters anchor their decision-making?
Regular readers are familiar with the many challenges facing the district and the frequent critiques of administration and board performance in this space over the years. Unfortunately, matters have not improved. In fact, by many measures, it is worse. Academically, the state of Wisconsin rates Beloit at the bottom, actually and painfully losing ground. School safety and discipline issues are often front and center. Families have been voting with their feet in large numbers, removing their children from student rolls creating a widening decline in pupil population. As a direct result serious multi-million dollar budget issues threaten the district’s future viability.
With those factors top-of-mind the key election issue can be summed up in one word.
That word is change.
Three candidates stand out: Ryan McKillups, Torie Champeny and Brian Anderson. They are successful business and professional people, leaders in their fields. They are accustomed to making difficult decisions and being judged on measurable results, not good intentions. They understand the goal is to prepare students to become successful adults and good citizens, and there is no substitute for rising academic scores. They know orderly classrooms are crucial to creating spaces where teachers can concentrate on teaching and students can concentrate on learning. Accountability must apply to board performance, administrative leadership, classroom teaching and student achievement.
They also know open communication and forging solid schools-parents partnerships are paramount to success. Schools have kids a few hours a day for a few months each year. Working more effectively with parents to uphold the value of learning is critical.
Obviously, there is no miracle overnight solution. But there is a clear and present need to change the district’s trajectory and direction forthwith, to turn around the failed record and begin a steady climb back toward academic respectability.
Stated plainly, Beloit must rebuild a successful public school district, one capable of attracting students and stemming the disturbing trend of parents pulling out their kids. The stakes could not be higher. For the kids, whose futures depend on a solid educational foundation. And for the residents, because a sound educational establishment is a must-have component in attracting families and investment to build and sustain a thriving community.
Ryan McKillups, Torie Champeny and Brian Anderson are best positioned to lead change. They have avoided divisiveness about past failures or harsh rhetoric. They have respectfully and positively articulated the need for higher expectations and suggested strategies to get the process started.
The Beloit Daily News recommends electing McKillups, Anderson and Champeny to fill three of the four open positions.
Last week we also said this, and it bears repeating: “Most of all, the newspaper urges all readers to exercise their right to vote. Every eligible voter has a big stake in the outcome. Do your part.”