Three blood drives set in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - As the season of giving draws near, area residents can roll up their sleeves to give the gift of life and donate blood.Three blood drives will be held in Beloit in the coming weeks and local residents are being asked to help keep the local blood supply strong for the winter season.Upcoming blood drives are as follows:- Nov. 16 from noon - 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.- Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Culver's Restaurant, 2676 Cranston Road.- Nov. 29 from noon - 6 p.m. at McDonald's Restaurant, 45 State St.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Beloit School Board talks referendum planning Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime