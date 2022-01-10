Three blood drives scheduled in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Three blood drives will be held in Beloit in coming days, giving area residents an opportunity to replenish the local blood supply.The first blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. - noon on Jan. 18 at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road.The next blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.The last blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center, which provides bloods for area hospitals. For more information about upcoming blood drives, go to the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Riverside Park Blood Drive Valmet Mcdonald's Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Wind turbines may be erected in area 11 candidates running for Beloit school board 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers run for Turner School Board Beloit school board hopefuls McIntyre, Larson and Windmoeller-Schmit share information about themselves Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime