BELOIT - Three blood drives will be held in Beloit in coming days, giving area residents an opportunity to replenish the local blood supply.

The first blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. - noon on Jan. 18 at Valmet, 1280 Willowbrook Road.

The next blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.

The last blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center, which provides bloods for area hospitals. For more information about upcoming blood drives, go to the website at www.rrvbc.org.