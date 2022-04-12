The Lincoln Academy honor roll Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 12, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Grade 9 scholars at The Lincoln Academy who were named to the third quarter honor roll are:3.4—3.74 GPATimotay Althaus, Grayson Arn, Taylor Bennett, Yomaira Corcino De Los Santos, Kemoria Haley, Camryn Harding, Oscar Hernandez, Layla Murry, Criz Oropeza, Hannah Pankhurst and Rafael Ramos.3.75—4.0 GPATheo Felger, Britney Froehlich, Vito Gabriele, Evelyn Hayward, Emma Hersey, James Hodge, Ciata Jester, Katie McKearn, Madelyn McKillips, Emma Najdowskik, Madeline Schulz and Lillian Stadelman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Lincoln Academy Honor Roll Scholars Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Siren tests resume in Rock County The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and WIllowbrook roads Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Results from contested Rock County board elections in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime