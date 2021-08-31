BELOIT—Driven by her love for art, Anita Wildermuth became a teacher for 37 years. Much of that time was spent as the supervisor of Elementary Art for the Beloit School District.
In September, Wildermuth will have a solo art exhibit in the Main Gallery at Beloit Art Center, made up of many of the pieces she has created over her long career as an artist. The exhibit will feature a variety of mediums, including paintings, photography, jewelry, and fiber art.
In the Bell Gallery, the Art Center is pleased to feature artwork created by summer Art Camp students, as well as Mosaic Workshop students. All work in this exhibit is new and created this summer.
Inspired by her elementary art teacher Laurence Urbscheit and her father, Wildermuth earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art and Elementary education from Luther College, and a Master of Arts in teaching from Rockford College.
One of her accomplishments was making sure every child in the district got to go to the Milwaukee Public Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum before they left the elementary school.
“It was the first time many students had been in a museum, or to a large city. Some were so excited they went home and wanted to take their parents back to share what they had seen,” Wildermuth recalls.
Another highlight of her career was being among 50 people invited by the U.S. Government to go to China with the People to People Art Program in 1988 to study the Chinese Art Education Program. She met art teachers from all over the USA and China.
Outside of her career, she has been very active with the Turtle Fire Department, where her husband, Robert, has also been a volunteer for many years. She is involved in the Beloit Intermediate Women’s Club and Altrusa and is a member of the Beloit Art Center, Janesville Art League and the Wisconsin Regional Artists Association.
A First Friday Reception will be held from 5—7 p.m. on Sept. 3. The reception is free and open to the public. The Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit. Hours are Monday 10am—2pm; Tuesday—Friday 10am—5pm and Saturday from 10am—2pm. For further information please visit www.beloitartcenter.com