Americans, on average, spend almost 90% of their time indoors, where some air pollutants can be two to five times higher in concentration than outdoors. Do you know what air pollutants are in your home? Common indoor air pollutants include asbestos, carbon monoxide, lead, chemicals, allergens, radon, mold, bacteria, and viruses. Poor air quality can be caused by poor ventilation, temperature control issues, high or low humidity, or activities in or near your home affecting the fresh air coming in.
Where can I find sources of air pollution in my home?
Bathroom: Mold, mildew, viruses, bacteria
Carpeting: Animal hair, dander, dust mites
Kitchen Stove: Chemicals, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides
Air Conditioner: Chemicals, viruses, bacteria
Fireplace: Carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides
Owners of older homes may also be exposed to lead in paint or piping and asbestos in insulation, drywall, or vinyl flooring.
How can I improve my home’s indoor air quality?
Reduce or Remove Pollutant Source: In many cases, reducing or removing the pollutant is as simple as cleaning the source by wiping down dusty surfaces, vacuuming carpets, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, or clearing clutter that can trap and hold dust.
Clean your Air: Purchase an air purifier that filters pollutants and contaminants that pass through the device.
Improve Ventilation: Improve ventilation in your home by opening windows or installing fans in areas with a high risk of indoor air pollution, like your bathroom or kitchen.
Control Moisture: Purchase a dehumidifier to help remove excess moisture in your home that can lead to mold growth.
What can I do to prevent indoor air quality issues?
Test your home for radon: Radon test kits are an easy and convenient method of preventing radon exposure in your home. Inexpensive test kits are available through the Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD). The RCPHD offers two types of test kits, short-term and long-term. Short-term test kits are best for preliminary testing in your home and are only $11 per kit. Long-term test kits are best used for follow-up testing and can capture exposure time up to a year for only $25 per kit. Stop in or visit the RCPHD’s website through the following link to purchase a radon test kit: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth-environmental/publichealth-airquality/publichealth-radon. Shipping and handling fees may apply.
Install carbon monoxide detectors: A carbon monoxide (CO) detector is a device that detects the presence of CO to prevent CO poisoning. CO detectors should be placed on every level of the home, including the basement, but not in the attic or storage areas. They should be located on a wall about five feet above the floor and near sleeping areas. CO detectors should also be tested and cleaned regularly. Standard CO detectors cost $25 on average and are easy to install.
Improve your home’s indoor air quality and take a breath of fresh air!
###
Michael Niles is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject line.