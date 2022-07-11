JANESVILLE – Bev Zahn, a surgery registered nurse with,SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville recently was presented with a DAISY Foundation Award.

Zahn was nominated for the award by a colleague.

The DAISY Foundation was established by family members of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at a young age after an illness. DAISY Awards recognize and thank nurses for their work and compassion.

