JANESVILLE – Bev Zahn, a surgery registered nurse with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Janesville recently was presented with a DAISY Foundation Award. Zahn was nominated for the award by a colleague. The DAISY Foundation was established by family members of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at a young age after an illness. DAISY Awards recognize and thank nurses for their work and compassion.