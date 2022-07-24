Beloit Brewers cheerleaders

Jeni Schomber and her cousin Amy sit atop the dugout during a Beloit Brewers game. The two had a brief stint as the cheerleaders for the Beloit Brewers baseball team.

Did you know that I am famous? Not the mega movie star or Grammy-winning singer kind of famous. And also not the “I’ve got a body buried in the backyard” kind of infamous. My fame is the small town “hey, I didn’t know that about you” kind of famous. Way back in 1982 the Beloit Brewers joined the Midwest League as an expansion franchise. In 1995, the Beloit Brewers became the Beloit Snappers. And as of this year, you now know the Snappers as the Beloit Sky Carp. Okay Jeni, thank you for the stroll down memory lane, but what does this have to do with you being famous? Hang on, I’m getting there.

Way back in 1982 the Beloit Brewers General Manager was my Uncle David. As any good manager would know, he realized that the team needed cheerleaders. So, what did he do? He recruited my younger cousin Amy and me. We got to wear official Brewers hats and jerseys and our job was to stand up on top of the dugout leading the crowd in cheering on their home team. However, what my uncle didn’t realize is that you can’t just put an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old in front of a crowd of rabid baseball fans. Do you know why? Because they freak out. They can’t handle having what seems to be thousands and thousands of people watching their every move. They get embarrassed, they hide in the dugout, and they last one day as cheerleaders. But at least one of them now has a claim to fame that she can use years later in her monthly newspaper column.

