Did you know that I am famous? Not the mega movie star or Grammy-winning singer kind of famous. And also not the “I’ve got a body buried in the backyard” kind of infamous. My fame is the small town “hey, I didn’t know that about you” kind of famous. Way back in 1982 the Beloit Brewers joined the Midwest League as an expansion franchise. In 1995, the Beloit Brewers became the Beloit Snappers. And as of this year, you now know the Snappers as the Beloit Sky Carp. Okay Jeni, thank you for the stroll down memory lane, but what does this have to do with you being famous? Hang on, I’m getting there.
Way back in 1982 the Beloit Brewers General Manager was my Uncle David. As any good manager would know, he realized that the team needed cheerleaders. So, what did he do? He recruited my younger cousin Amy and me. We got to wear official Brewers hats and jerseys and our job was to stand up on top of the dugout leading the crowd in cheering on their home team. However, what my uncle didn’t realize is that you can’t just put an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old in front of a crowd of rabid baseball fans. Do you know why? Because they freak out. They can’t handle having what seems to be thousands and thousands of people watching their every move. They get embarrassed, they hide in the dugout, and they last one day as cheerleaders. But at least one of them now has a claim to fame that she can use years later in her monthly newspaper column.
You are all officially invited to celebrate summer and reading with Library Night at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday Aug. 10. Kids ages 17 and younger who participated in the Summer Reading Challenge and read for 300 minutes get one free ticket to the game. They also get to do a Parade Walk around the warning track and stand with the Sky Carp team during the national anthem. There is still plenty of time to sign up for the Reading Challenge so be sure to stop in at the library for more details.
For more information on this event and other library programs, visit us at www.beloitlibrary.org and like us on Facebook. In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings, and a Hit by Ron Shelton. “Bull Durham, the breakthrough 1988 film about a minor league baseball team, is widely revered as the best sports movie of all time. But back in 1987, Ron Shelton was a first-time director and no one was willing to finance a movie about baseball-especially a story set in the minors. The jury was still out on Kevin Costner’s leading man potential, while Susan Sarandon was already a has-been. There were doubts. But something miraculous happened, and The Church of Baseball attempts to capture why. (Book Description)
Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park. A social media influencer is shipped off to a digital detox summer camp in this funny coming-of-age story. (Book Description)