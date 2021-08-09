Suicide prevention ride set Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD—The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation Ride to Fight Suicide will be held Aug. 21.The ride will begin at the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District at 4919 Blackhawk Blvd. and end at Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave.Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the ride leaving at 11 a.m.. Gift baskets will be awarded in a raffle and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Winners will be drawn at 2 p.m.From noon 0 3 p.m., there will be live music by That Gurl. There also will be food trucks, face painting, games and more.Funds will go toward suicide prevention. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in 2017 death of infant son Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium Budding business shares healing and beauty Former Beloit Schools Interim Superintendent Williams to run for U.S. Senate Honoring Kally: Janesville company to host benefit run to raise awareness of domestic violence Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime