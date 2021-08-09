ROCKFORD—The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation Ride to Fight Suicide will be held Aug. 21.

The ride will begin at the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District at 4919 Blackhawk Blvd. and end at Kegel Harley-Davidson, 7125 Harrison Ave.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the ride leaving at 11 a.m.. Gift baskets will be awarded in a raffle and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Winners will be drawn at 2 p.m.

From noon 0 3 p.m., there will be live music by That Gurl. There also will be food trucks, face painting, games and more.

Funds will go toward suicide prevention.

